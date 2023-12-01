Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Chaotic Morass Of Wrong

Posted on by Norman B.
Share

Why are so many of us wrong about so much? From COVID-19 to climate change to the results of elections, millions of Americans believe things that are simply not true―and act based on these misperceptions. In Wrong: How Media, Politics, and Identity Drive Our Appetite for Misinformation, expert in media and politics Dannagal Goldthwaite Young offers a comprehensive model that illustrates how political leaders and media organizations capitalize on our social and cultural identities to separate, enrage, and―ultimately―mobilize us. Through a process of identity distillation encouraged by public officials, journalists, political and social media, Americans’ political identities―how we think of ourselves as members of our political team―drive our belief in and demand for misinformation. It turns out that if being wrong allows us to comprehend the world, have control over it, or connect with our community, all in ways that serve our political team, then we don’t want to be right.

Over the past 40 years, lawmakers in America’s two major political parties have become more extreme in their positions on ideological issues. Voters from the two parties have become increasingly distinct and hostile to one another along the lines of race, religion, geography, and culture. In the process, these political identities have transformed into a useful but reductive label tied to what we look like, who we worship, where we live, and what we believe.

Young offers a road map out of this chaotic morass, including demand-side solutions that reduce the bifurcation of American society and increase our information ecosystem’s accountability to empirical facts. By understanding the dynamics that encourage identity distillation, Wrong explains how to reverse this dangerous trend and strengthen American democracy in the process.

Show 527

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Christian Ziegler
Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, husband of Moms For Liberty cofounder, accused of sexual battery by alleged menage a trois lover

Christian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and husband of Sarasota County...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., November 30, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Transgender student rights Students walked out of a Broward County...

Scales of Justice Law
Florida Supreme Court calls for adding two county court judges in Hillsborough

The Florida Supreme Court recommended adding a circuit judge in...

drag performers
Florida settles with a hotel over ‘Drag Queen Christmas’

Florida regulators and a Miami hotel have settled a dispute...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving