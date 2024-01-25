The full Florida House will consider a bill to loosen restrictions on how many hours some teens can work

By industryview via iStock for WMNF News.

The House next week is scheduled to take up a controversial proposal that would loosen restrictions on the number of hours that 16- and 17-year-old youths can work.

The bill (HB 49), sponsored by Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, was included Wednesday on a list of measures that the House is expected to consider during a Feb. 1 floor session.

The bill, for example, would remove restrictions on 16- and 17-year-olds working more than eight hours in a day when school is scheduled the next day.

It also would remove restrictions on them working more than 30 hours in a week when school is in session.