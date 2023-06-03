The Opinions Of Dr. Kampmark

Share this:

Media Responsibility.

Can the outrage over CNN’s “Town Hall” with Trump be a case of the pot calling the kettle black? After all Trump was good for ratings as the head of CBS said before Trump became President. And over on Morning Joe on MSNBC they had qualms about having Trump call in regularly before he became President. To cover Trump and the unprecedented nonsense he spews, is that the Media’s responsibility?

Debt Ceiling Debacle.

Is this a non-story? From both sides of the aisle, the collective summation is we can solve this without earth-shattering crisis? So why the antics. Political posturing at the expense of the general public?

GOP Presidential Candidate Race.

Trump is in the lead by a long margin as more candidates enter the race. Is this a fool-hardy exercise? Can anyone stand up to Trump and do a better job of being completely absurd while maintaining such a large lead?

Trump And The Justice System.

As the cases rack up and evidence becomes more likely Trump will face serious indictment(s), his base continues to gladly cough -up their hard-earned money. Along with the junk merchandise and blatant grifting why are Trump’s supporters are even more determined to prove their love by gobbling up the trashy merch and pledging financial support?

Is The UK Beyond Repair.

Rishi Sunak is the latest Prime Minister of a recent merry-go-round of applicants. The Conservative Party just suffered a severe battering in local elections and the government seems fragile at best. With inflation proving the UK’s long-running “Us and Them” structure to be dangerously outdated. Meanwhile and certainly relevant, the Charles 111 Show gave Brits the opportunity to take a day off work and celebrate or seethe with anger at the brazen inequities in modern Britain.

Will Putin Run Out Of Soldiers.

How long can the Russian invasion of Ukraine last? What is Putin’s long-term plan? What is the benefit in continuing the escalting bombardments? And, is the rest of the world looking away all too frequently?

Julian Assange Update.

Dr. Kampmark has close insights on the plight of the Wikileaks founder, His knowledge of Assange and his current situation is unparraleled.

Dr Binoy Kampmark is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, teaching within the Bachelor of Social Science (Legal and Dispute Studies) program at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. Read Binoy’s essay at CounterPunch

Distant Intervals is full-length debut from Brooklyn cellist and composer Issei Herr. “This is an exploration of memory, dreams, and the infinite possibilities within imagined worlds”. Says Issei, “Centered around themes of becoming and transformation, the music encompasses the liminal spaces between our past, present, and future selves – our ever-changing relation to personal memories, the ideals and dreams we have for our futures, and the distance and idealism of these infinite versions of self”. Classically trained as a cellist at Juilliard, Issei composed the album during a period of musical and personal transformation – as she moved away from a traditional classical performance path and notated music, while also beginning a long-awaited process of gender transition.

Show 507