The Pasco Jail

The Pasco jail is switching from Sheriff to county supervision. Chris Nocco, Pasco County sheriff, stated he will no longer be running the jail because of financial concerns. On October 1, the Pasco County government will take charge of the jail and 300 sheriff’s office employees will become Pasco County employees.

The Problems

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the $50.3 million the county pays the sheriff will go into Pasco County’s account. A bond funding was approved in 2018 that 1,000 beds were needed in the future but only 540 are now expected. Sheriff Nocco previously told commissioners he needed more jail space and funds but his needs were not met.