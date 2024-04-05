Donate Now!
The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an annual Passport Day Event

Posted on by Colleen Cole
passports
Passports on a map of the world by Maudib via iStock for WMNF News.

The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an upcoming annual Passport Day Event Tomorrow from 8 AM to 1 PM at their branch offices.  All passport applicants must appear in person at the office regardless of age. They must have government-issued identification, birth certificates, and two separate forms of payment for the Clerk’s processing fee and the Department of State passport application fee.

Office locations:

  • Downtown Clearwater Courthouse-Recording Services Department, 315 Court St., Room 150, Clearwater, FL 33756.
  • Downtown St. Petersburg Judicial Building-St. Petersburg Branch, 545 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
  • North County Branch-29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761.

For more information visit the Pinellas Clerk’s Office website.

