The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an annual Passport Day Event

The Pinellas Clerk’s Office is hosting an upcoming annual Passport Day Event Tomorrow from 8 AM to 1 PM at their branch offices. All passport applicants must appear in person at the office regardless of age. They must have government-issued identification, birth certificates, and two separate forms of payment for the Clerk’s processing fee and the Department of State passport application fee.
Office locations:
- Downtown Clearwater Courthouse-Recording Services Department, 315 Court St., Room 150, Clearwater, FL 33756.
- Downtown St. Petersburg Judicial Building-St. Petersburg Branch, 545 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
- North County Branch-29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761.
For more information visit the Pinellas Clerk’s Office website.