The Politics of Incarceration and Re-entry

Danielle Thomas and Anthony Williams were guest on the program today.

Florida has an incarceration rate of 795 per 100.000 people including prisons, jails, immigration detention and juvenile justice. This means Florida locks up a higher percentage of it’s people than any democracy on earth. Many will return back to society but face tall odds in the aftermath.

Danielle Thomas, criminology researcher, and Anthony Williams, a returned citizen, talk about the various issues surrounding jails and prisons and how to navigate re-entry to society.

This is in advance of a public meeting on December 12, 2023 at the Center For Health Equity