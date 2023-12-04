The Politics of Incarceration and Re-entry

Florida has an incarceration rate of 795 per 100.000 people including prisons, jails, immigration detention and juvenile justice. This means Florida locks up a higher percentage of it’s people than any democracy on earth. Many will return back to society but face tall odds in the aftermath.
Danielle Thomas, criminology researcher, and Anthony Williams, a returned citizen, talk about the various issues surrounding jails and prisons and how to navigate re-entry to society.
This is in advance of a public meeting on December 12, 2023 at the Center For Health Equity