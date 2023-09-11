The Politics of Terror

Share this:

An analysis of the political terror across the spectrum. Republicans threaten AIDS/HIV funding to the world’s poor because of possible abortion funding.

note: The program, known as the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, partners with nonprofit groups to provide HIV/AIDS medication to millions around the world. It strengthens local and national health care systems, cares for children orphaned by AIDS and provides job training for people at risk.

Florida threatens Black life, women’s reproductive rights and voting rights in general while Russia threatens to invade all of Europe.