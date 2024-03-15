The Puerto Rican community of Tampa has a way to access government documents

The flags of Puerto Rico and the U.S.A. fly on a passenger ferry in San Juan. By Seán Kinane (2012).

The Puerto Rican community of Tampa has a way to access essential government documents.

This Monday, Susan L. Valdés a Democratic representative, will host the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFFA) at her district office, continuing a short-term setup to provide services to this community in Tampa.

The PRFAA temporary office will offer assistance in obtaining vital documents. These documents include birth, marriage, death, and Administration for Child Support (ASUME) certificates, as well as drivers records, and apostille services, streamlining the process for those in need. The Government of Puerto Rico invalidated all Puerto Rican birth certificates that were issued prior to July 1st, 2010, and is currently replacing them with more secure versions.

This event will be held at Representative Valdés’ district office on March 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is located at 2221 N Himes Ave, Suite B, in Tampa. For more information or to book an appointment go to the PRFAA’s website or call the district office at 813-637-4673.