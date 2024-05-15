The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will be helping obtain vital documents

The flags of Puerto Rico and the U.S.A. fly on a passenger ferry in San Juan. By Seán Kinane (2012).

On Monday, representative Susan L. Valdés is continuing an initiative focused at facilitating access to essential government documents for Puerto Rican citizens living in the Tampa Bay area. Valdés will be hosting the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) at her district office; this is the continuation of a temporary setup to provide constituent services to the Puerto Rican community in Tampa.

The PRFAA temporary office will help in obtaining vital documents like birth, marriage, death, and administration for child support (ASUME) certificates. Also, drivers records, and apostille services.

This event is scheduled for Monday (May 20th) at 2221 N Himes Ave, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33607 from 9AM to 3PM for placing orders. These orders will be processed, and the official documents will be ready for pick up on May 24th. For more information and to book an appointment go to: https://prfaafl.simplybook.me/v2/ or call 813-673-4673.