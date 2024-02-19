Shoreline and Spring restoration with Tom Ries

St. Pete downtown waterfront, as seen from the Cross Bay Ferry. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News

On February 19th 2024 88.5 WMNF Sustainable Living hosts Tanja Vidovic and Anni Ellis spoke with local environmentalist Tom Ries. Tom Ries is a nationally known ecologist with more than 40 years of experience restoring natural systems in the SE. His work has garnered numerous environmental awards and resulted in the restoration of more than 3,800 acres of wetlands and coastal communities. He is a recognized expert in nature-based shoreline stabilization techniques, having implemented over 50 living shorelines in the Tampa Bay region.

Tom founded a non-profit in 2003, which is now known as Ecosphere Restoration Institute to advance restoration activities through innovative public-private-partnerships.

In this conversation Tom brought up that the sea level has risen about 6 inches since moving to the Tampa Bay area in the 1970’s and how this is impacting the local ecosystem. With sea level rising and the old sea walls breaking down Tom’s vision of rewilding of Florida’s landscaping is something that needs to happen throughout the area. One way you can do this is by removing old sea walls and installing an assortment of native plants that are able to withstand the changes that we are seeing is vital to the success if we want to be able to preserve the qualities that brought so many of us to Florida in the first place. Not only do they add beauty, but they are longer lasting and more environmentally friendly.

Tom mentions that Florida has more natural springs than any other state. Most of which are on private land, or were redirected when developers decided to develop the land. The local non-profits are creating an ecosystem alliance to connect so they are all able to work together.

If you have a shoreline or spring that you are interested in restoring, Ecosphererestoration.org can assist you with this. Tom mentioned Public Private Partnerships, which is using public dollars to restore private land, because as Tom says “The birds don’t care who owns the property” they just want it to be there, and be clean.

Listen to the show on www.wmnf.org and please donate to the Sustainable Living Show on 88.5 WMNF Tampa.