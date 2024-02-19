Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Shoreline and Spring restoration with Tom Ries

Posted on by Tanja Vidovic
Share
St. Petersburg, Florida
St. Pete downtown waterfront, as seen from the Cross Bay Ferry. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News

On February 19th 2024 88.5 WMNF Sustainable Living hosts Tanja Vidovic and Anni Ellis spoke with local environmentalist Tom Ries. Tom Ries is a nationally known ecologist with more than 40 years of experience restoring natural systems in the SE.  His work has garnered numerous environmental awards and resulted in the restoration of more than 3,800 acres of wetlands and coastal communities.  He is a recognized expert in nature-based shoreline stabilization techniques, having implemented over 50 living shorelines in the Tampa Bay region.

Tom founded a non-profit in 2003, which is now known as Ecosphere Restoration Institute to advance restoration activities through innovative public-private-partnerships. 

In this conversation Tom brought up that the sea level has risen about 6 inches since moving to the Tampa Bay area in the 1970’s and how this is impacting the local ecosystem.  With sea level rising and the old sea walls breaking down Tom’s vision of rewilding of Florida’s landscaping is something that needs to happen throughout the area. One way you can do this is by removing old sea walls and installing an assortment of native plants that are able to withstand the changes that we are seeing is vital to the success if we want to be able to preserve the qualities that brought so many of us to Florida in the first place. Not only do they add beauty, but they are longer lasting and more environmentally friendly. 

Tom mentions that Florida has more natural springs than any other state. Most of which are on private land, or were redirected when developers decided to develop the land. The local non-profits are creating an ecosystem alliance to connect so they are all able to work together. 

 

If you have a shoreline or spring that you are interested in restoring, Ecosphererestoration.org can assist you with this.  Tom mentioned Public Private Partnerships, which is using public dollars to restore private land, because as Tom says “The birds don’t care who owns the property” they just want it to be there, and be clean. 

 

Listen to the show on www.wmnf.org and please donate to the Sustainable Living Show on 88.5 WMNF Tampa. 

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: ,Mon., February 19, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida wetlands oversight A federal judge has invalidated Florida’s existing...

Florida Wildlife Corridor
Florida lawmakers support tying gambling money to the environment

Legislative leaders have agreed to use hundreds of millions of...

Toni Morrison, Celebration of Authors

Annie Miles leads a celebration of Pulitzer and Nobel Laureate,...

Florida wetlands
A Judge says the shift from EPA to Florida in permitting wetlands impacts violates the Endangered Species Act

A judge ruled that federal officials did not follow required...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Can't make it to Gasparilla Music Fest? We've got you! Just tune in on wmnf.org, the WMNF App, or 88.5 on the radio dial Feb 18th from 1:30-7:30! #wmnf #Music #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #GMF TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm It's time for a #Throwback that never goes out of style! DJ CenFlo wearing the shirt we all want! Catch him every week on Saturday Night Shutdown! CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN Saturday 8-10pm! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday