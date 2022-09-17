The Salvation Army adding more housing

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_SalvationArmyHomelessV.wav
The Salvation Army is making more housing available for people experiencing homelessness in North Lakeland. Because of COVID there have been a large number of evictions. As reported by the Ledger, the Salvation Army is expanding the George W. Jenkins Community of Hope village. The nonprofit broke ground on the project on Thursday. They are building 20 additional rooms and 12 new apartments. These rooms are expected to be completed within 10 to 14 months. Captain Jeremy Mockabee, the head of the Salvation Army in Lakeland, says the goal is to “combat what the county is saying is lack of affordable housing. We are trying to meet the needs of the county.”