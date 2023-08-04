The Scoop: Fri., August 4, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Wakulla Springs faces possible development

Locals are trying to protect Wakulla Springs ahead of a meeting that could jeopardize its future. Environmental advocates and Wakulla County residents are protesting proposed changes that may threaten a state attraction and what some consider an international treasure.

Censorship continues in Florida schools

The College Board says The Florida Department of Education has “effectively” banned an AP Psychology class in the state. Districts can only teach the course if they leave out chapters on gender identity and sexuality.

Landlords and homestead tax exemption

With Florida’s rising cost of living, many might think about renting out even just a portion of their home. However, you may miss out on a big tax break if you do, as the Florida Supreme Court ruled on the issue in April.

Expanded eligibility for veterans’ claims

The PACT Act expands eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. Nuclear radiation, depleted uranium, and oil well fires are among the new reasons veterans can file claims. There’s no deadline to apply for benefits, but if you file your claim on VA.gov or submit your intent to file by August 9, benefits backdated one year would still be eligible.

