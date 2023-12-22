Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., December 22, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Tampa curfew plan advances

The city of Tampa is one step closer to adopting a curfew for teens after having held the first reading of a new ordinance. The curfew would be directed at anyone younger than 16. The curfew would start at 11 p.m. except on weekends and legal holidays when it would begin at midnight. It would affect all of Tampa.

 

Floating solar array

Duke Energy has completed a new floating solar panel project. The unique technology only makes up 2% of all solar installations in the U.S.

 

Florida ban on transgender healthcare

Federal judge, Robert Hinkle, while hearing a challenge to a transgender health care ban for minors and restrictions for adults noted that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spread false information about doctors mutilating children’s genitals. Hinkle says he will make the ruling sometime after the holidays.

 

More elected officials resign

Chris Marone and at least 3 other commissioners resigned or will resign from the St. Pete Beach City Commission. A new state law now requires elected officials of towns and cities to file more extensive financial disclosures. At least 18 elected officials in Pinellas County and Pasco County have announced resignations.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

