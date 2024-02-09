Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri., February 9, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Minors seeking abortions

An appeals court has requested the Florida Supreme Court to take up an issue regarding minors who seek abortions without permission from a parent or guardian. The request comes after a three-judge panel dismissed an appeal by a minor who was seeking a waiver from parental notification and consent which is required under current state law.

THC limits

Floridians may get to vote on adding recreational marijuana use to the state constitution, in November. Lawmakers in Florida, however, are looking to limit the amount of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana products.

Florida budget

Budget proposals were approved yesterday in both the Florida House and Senate. Now they look to negotiate a spending plan for the next fiscal year. The House and Senate budgets are upwards of 115 billion dollars and there is about a 400 million dollar difference between the two budgets.

References to climate change

A new bill advancing through the Florida Legislature is looking to remove most references to climate change in state law. The bill would repeal sections of Florida law that mention climate change, including a grant that helps local school districts and governments reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Record manatee numbers

Manatees have been flocking to a canal filled with the warm water from a power plant’s cooling ponds. WMNF’s Chris Young went to Apollo Beach in South Hillsborough County to find out why.

