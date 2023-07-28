The Scoop: Fri., July 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Malaria cases ease

After two weeks without new malaria cases, Sarasota County and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have updates regarding the outbreak.

Education standards remain a contentious topic

Yesterday about a dozen activists gathered in protest of a plethora of changes in education by the Florida state legislature, as well as the US Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action. Students for a Democratic Society say that the Supreme Court along with many conservative lawmakers are wrong to ignore race in admissions.

Faith leaders defend history

A coalition of faith leaders pledged to educate about and advocate for African American history after the passing of Florida’s new African American history standards. They aim to get 1,000 houses of worship to participate.

Trump may have had footage deleted

Ex-president Donald Trump has been accused of asking for camera footage to be deleted. The particular footage is related to his current classified documents case. Despite this, Donald Trump will soon appear alongside presidential primary rival Ron DeSantis at the same campaign event for the first time.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

