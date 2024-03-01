The Scoop: Fri., March 1, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

“Identity politics” in teacher prep

A controversial bill is close to passing in the Florida House. The bill, HB 1291, would prohibit “identity politics” from being included in teacher prep programs at colleges and universities. Programs would not be able to include anything that would teach “identity politics” or be “based on theories of privilege, sexism, oppression, and systemic racism.

County commission term limits dead this year

The Florida Legislature’s bill to apply term limits to county commissioners looks to be dead this year. One of the key talking points against it has been the difficulty of applying term limits to counties that are governed by local charters.

Social media bill could have new life

Kathleen Passidomo, the Florida Senate President, says that she thinks the House Speaker and Governor DeSantis are close to reaching an agreement on a bill aiming to keep children off social media. Both the House and the Senate passed the bill but Governor DeSantis raised concerns over the constitutionality of the bill over its possible infringement on parental rights.

Epstein documents

Ron DeSantis has now signed a bill that will shed light on how sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein escaped responsibility for his actions for decades. This bill would unseal the documents related to Epstein’s 2007 investigation. A Palm Beach County Circuit Judge denied a public records request for the documents but laid out a road map of how the documents may be available once the new law takes effect on July 1st.

New College of Florida hires colonialism apologist

New College of Florida announced in a press release Thursday that the school is hiring Bruce Gilley, a political science professor at Portland State, who once published an article titled “The Case for Colonialism” The school has described his position as basically a “visiting professorship.”

Fake meat ban approved by Senate

A bill approved by the Florida Senate yesterday would ban what Governor DeSantis has described as “fake meat.” The bill covers many different things, from a proposed ban on the sale of manufactured and cultivated meat as well as a part of the bill that would prevent local governments from regulating electric vehicle charging stations.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF