The Scoop: Fri., March 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
School lunches sourced from Florida

Lunch looked a little different for students in Hillsborough County Public Schools yesterday. WMNF’s Chris Young reports students were served a lunch completely sourced from Florida growers, producers, and manufacturers.

AI college at USF

The University of South Florida announced yesterday plans to create the very first college of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in the state of Florida. The college is still subject to approval by the USF board of trustees and would bring together faculty at the university who research AI, cybersecurity and computing.

Opioid antagonist

State education officials are expected to approve a proposed rule to require public colleges in Florida to have opioid antagonists, such as naloxone, in residence halls and dorms.

Lake Wales mayor at the pulpit

The senior past at HighPoint Church, Jack Hilligoss, recently stood onstage and told congregants that if they aren’t registered to vote they could “get right with God” and sign up to vote after the service. Jack Hilligoss was elected as Lake Wales mayor in 2022 and some residents say his tendency to blur politics and religion is troubling.

Storm system

A storm system is moving through the southeast and impacts are expected today and tonight for our immediate area.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

 

