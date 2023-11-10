The Scoop: Fri., November 10, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Picket line in Riverview

Yesterday about 40 call center workers at Maximus in Riverview picketed to demand higher wages and better working conditions. It’s the federal government’s largest call center contractor.

New College funding request

New College of Florida is asking the state for almost half a billion dollars over the next five years. New College President Richard Corcoran presented a business plan to the state university system Board of Governors Wednesday to achieve the goal of becoming “a world-class classical liberal arts educational institution”.

Coastal resiliency

Yesterday the Florida Ocean Alliance, or FOA hosted a Coastal Resilience Leadership Meeting at Port Tampa Bay. It brought together nonprofit research organizations, industry, and academia to speak about economic resilience to the consequences of sea level rise in Tampa Bay and the rest of Florida.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

