The Scoop: Fri., November 3, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Special session

Amid a rise in anti-Semitism and the war between Israel and Hamas, Florida lawmakers plan to help bolster security by flowing $25 million into Jewish day schools and preschools and another $10 million toward nonprofit organizations.

Florida panther population crashes

The endangered Florida panther is our state’s official animal and one of the most endangered mammals in the country. A surprising statistic may be indicating the panther’s decline.

Former U.S. attorneys generals support Worrell’s suspension

Four former U.S. attorneys general are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell. Worrell is accused of “prosecutorial abdication of duties” and not enforcing “entire categories of laws that did not comport with her policy preferences.”

Tampa Police get $3.7 million

According to senior officials within the federal justice department, the Tampa Police Department will receive more than $3.7 million to hire new officers. $160,000 will be allocated for de-escalation training to prevent the unnecessary use of force.

Ybor City businesses

A day after a Tampa council member suggested shuttering businesses early in response to the weekend shooting in Ybor City, residents and business owners flocked to Old City Hall.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

