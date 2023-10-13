The Scoop: Fri., October 13, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Local connection to missing
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency yesterday in response to the war between Israel and Hamas, allowing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to “bring Floridians home and transport necessary supplies to Israel.” One Sarasota woman is searching for her stepson, who is among the missing Israelis.
Human trafficking
Human trafficking is a difficult topic for many Floridians, as modern-day slavery and forced sex work continue to cause concerns for both families and law enforcement throughout the state. In St. Petersburg, a nonprofit called MiraclesOutreach gathered panelists at the Carter G. Woodson Museum to discuss solutions.
Deputies charged with fraud
Federal prosecutors announced charges yesterday against 17 Broward Sheriff’s deputies in a Covid-19 relief program fraud case.
Election staff face threats
Elections supervisors are worried about poll workers and election staff being targeted with threats and coercion as controversy around election security builds. Mark Earley from Leon County told the legislative delegation he believes changes may be needed.
Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
