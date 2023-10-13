Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Fri., October 13, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Local connection to missing

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency yesterday in response to the war between Israel and Hamas, allowing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to “bring Floridians home and transport necessary supplies to Israel.” One Sarasota woman is searching for her stepson, who is among the missing Israelis.

 

Human trafficking

Human trafficking is a difficult topic for many Floridians, as modern-day slavery and forced sex work continue to cause concerns for both families and law enforcement throughout the state. In St. Petersburg, a nonprofit called MiraclesOutreach gathered panelists at the Carter G. Woodson Museum to discuss solutions.

 

Deputies charged with fraud

Federal prosecutors announced charges yesterday against 17 Broward Sheriff’s deputies in a Covid-19 relief program fraud case.

 

Election staff face threats

Elections supervisors are worried about poll workers and election staff being targeted with threats and coercion as controversy around election security builds. Mark Earley from Leon County told the legislative delegation he believes changes may be needed.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Talking Florida’s ‘Second Look’ prison sentence approach, and the push and pull of criminal justice

Alexandra Bailey is a senior campaign strategist with The Sentencing...

partial solar eclipse
What Floridians should know about Saturday’s solar eclipse

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, Florida will get a partial...

Community panel discusses impact of human trafficking on undocumented Floridians

Human trafficking is a difficult topic for many Floridians, as...

Labor unions
Police union appeals a judge’s ruling on Florida’s law restricting public employee unions

The Florida Police Benevolent Association is appealing after a judge...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed