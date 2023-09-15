The Scoop: Fri., September 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

COVID-19 on the rise

Florida has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the nation. This comes as hospitalization rates rise across the country.

Nonprofit’s lease to expire

A nonprofit that provides services to migrant communities is losing its lease. The Florida Institute for Community Studies has leased a Hillsborough County park in Town n Country since 2016. Executive director Alayne Unterberger joined us on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. Watch this full interview on our website.

Universal school vouchers

The Florida Policy Institute and 30 of its partners have asked Education Commissioner Manny Diaz to be more transparent about the universal school vouchers program provided by the nonprofit Step Up for Students that began July 1st.

FSU free speech climate

Florida State University is being applauded for its free-speech climate and culture on campus based on a new report by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression that helped conduct a survey at 248 universities earlier this year. FSU ranked 5th while the University of Florida ranked 231st.

Climate activists protest today

Tens of thousands of climate activists driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations are protesting today and through the weekend around the world to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels. The United Nations warned last week that countries are tremendously off track in limiting warming as they agreed to in 2015 aimed at blunting the worst effects of climate change.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

