The Scoop: Fri., September 29, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Naples Capitol breacher caught

A member of the ‘Proud Boys’ extremist group, who disappeared days before his sentencing in the U.S. Capitol riot case in August, is now in FBI custody. Christopher John Worrell was found guilty in May of multiple charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

Student loans payments

In March 2020 Federal student loan repayments paused. They will resume Oct. 1.

Alt New College

The conservative takeover of a small, progressive liberal arts college in Florida is seeing some resistance from ex-students and faculty. They developed and launched “Alt New College“.

Deaf Awareness Month

Meteorologists are urging those who are deaf or hard of hearing to make preparations this hurricane season. September is Deaf Awareness Month.

Bay beaches bacteria

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough has issued a swim advisory for Bahia Beach, Ruskin, and Davis Island Beach, Tampa based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. Swimming is not recommended. The latest testing on all saltwater beaches is located at FloridaHealth.gov.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF