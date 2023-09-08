The Scoop: Fri., September 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Arts Council funding

The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners rejected a proposal to defund the Arts Council. The ruling is a win for local arts and culture groups that benefit from the county’s funding.

Education laws cause shake-up

There are about 30 new laws that now affect public colleges and universities causing quite a shake-up among staff and students. Some faculty members and professors left Florida schools entirely before the new school year began.

Banned book lawsuit

The Escambia County School Board is asking a judge to move the federal lawsuit about school library access to the children’s book And Tango Makes Three. The lawsuit alleges First Amendment rights are being violated while also contending that the book has been targeted for “illegitimate, narrowly partisan, political reasons.”

Florida abortion rights

The fate of abortion rights in Florida will be at stake this morning. The state Supreme Court will take up a challenge to a law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That will determine whether an even stricter six-week ban signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis can take effect.

Voting law changes

Changes in Florida voting law may require you to update your registration if you expect to vote by mail.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

