The Scoop: ,Mon. April 1, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete Police

A police officer shot 28-year-old Germane Small after reports of gunfire. Small fled but fired at Officer Andre Sousa, who returned fire, injuring Small. Sickest children are losing Medicaid

Florida’s Department of Children and Families has completed a year-long process of removing ineligible individuals from Medicaid, with a notable focus on the sickest children, leaving them for last.

Doctors can help prevent gun violence

University of South Florida researchers, including a medical student who survived the 2018 Parkland shooting, suggest doctors can do more to prevent gun violence by offering counseling on firearms safety.

Sarasota airport

Expansion is underway at Sarasota’s airport, with additional information provided by WMNF’s Spenser Tesch.

Pressure on teachers unions

The State Board of Education is exploring methods to increase pressure on local teachers’ unions due to delays in planned salary raises. Margie Menzel provides insight into this matter.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF