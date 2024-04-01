The Scoop: ,Mon. April 1, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete Police
Sickest children are losing Medicaid
Florida’s Department of Children and Families has completed a year-long process of removing ineligible individuals from Medicaid, with a notable focus on the sickest children, leaving them for last.
Doctors can help prevent gun violence
University of South Florida researchers, including a medical student who survived the 2018 Parkland shooting, suggest doctors can do more to prevent gun violence by offering counseling on firearms safety.
Sarasota airport
Expansion is underway at Sarasota’s airport, with additional information provided by WMNF’s Spenser Tesch.
Pressure on teachers unions
The State Board of Education is exploring methods to increase pressure on local teachers’ unions due to delays in planned salary raises. Margie Menzel provides insight into this matter.
