The Scoop: Mon., April 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF News – The Scoop 22 April 2024

Florida Black History Museum location is down to three

Members of the Black History Museum Task Force met Friday to narrow down possible locations for the future Black History Museum in Florida. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Sarasota, once a top contender, narrowly missed out on the opportunity.

Split Oak Forest ruling

A judge has ruled that an Orange County charter amendment that solidifies protection for Split Oak Forest does not violate state law.

DeSantis disapproval rate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just about the highest disapproval ratings among all the governors in the country. That’s according to a new survey by Morning Consult. DeSantis’s disapproval rating of 44% was tied for the third-highest of any governor, the Tampa Bay Times reports. A WMNF News poll of Floridians last month a similar disapproval rate for DeSantis at 45%.

Shooting death of teens in Pinellas

Two teenagers are dead after a fourteen-year-old girl was shot at a party in Pinellas County and the seventeen-year-old boy who shot her then died by suicide, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Short-term vacation rentals

There has been a boom in commercial short-term vacation rentals in both Pinellas County and St. Petersburg. The Tampa Bay Times reports that officials in both jurisdictions have come to a similar conclusion: They need to closely watch the industry.

Federal funds for solar and green jobs

President Biden marks Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants to provide residential solar projects serving nearly a million households in low- and middle-income communities. He also plans to expand his New Deal-style American Climate Corps green jobs training program.

