Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Scoop: Mon., April 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
WMNF News – The Scoop 22 April 2024

Florida Black History Museum location is down to three

Members of the Black History Museum Task Force met Friday to narrow down possible locations for the future Black History Museum in Florida. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Sarasota, once a top contender, narrowly missed out on the opportunity.

Split Oak Forest ruling

A judge has ruled that an Orange County charter amendment that solidifies protection for Split Oak Forest does not violate state law.

DeSantis disapproval rate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just about the highest disapproval ratings among all the governors in the country. That’s according to a new survey by Morning Consult. DeSantis’s disapproval rating of 44% was tied for the third-highest of any governor, the Tampa Bay Times reports. A WMNF News poll of Floridians last month a similar disapproval rate for DeSantis at 45%.

Shooting death of teens in Pinellas

Two teenagers are dead after a fourteen-year-old girl was shot at a party in Pinellas County and the seventeen-year-old boy who shot her then died by suicide, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Short-term vacation rentals

There has been a boom in commercial short-term vacation rentals in both Pinellas County and St. Petersburg. The Tampa Bay Times reports that officials in both jurisdictions have come to a similar conclusion: They need to closely watch the industry.

Federal funds for solar and green jobs

President Biden marks Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants to provide residential solar projects serving nearly a million households in low- and middle-income communities. He also plans to expand his New Deal-style American Climate Corps green jobs training program.

WMNF News – The Scoop 22 April 2024

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Restorative Justice, Truth and Reconciliation

The Forum talks with Tampa, FL City Councilman Luis Viera...

pronouns they them
Florida will appeal a judge’s ruling on a pronoun law

Florida filed a notice that it will appeal a court...

Possible site for state Black history museum narrowed to 3; Sarasota narrowly misses out

Listen: Members of the Black History Museum Task Force chose...

Let’s discuss whether or not the Tampa Bay Rays stadium proposal is a good deal for St. Pete

In his 1931 book “The Epic Of America,” James Truslow...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣 Happy National Record Store Day! There's no better day to add to your Vinyl collection! Let's see what you got! Drop a photo of your Vinyl gems below! #wmnf #nationalrecordstoreday TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: