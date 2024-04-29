The Scoop: Mon. April 29, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Spinning fish linked to algae bloom toxins

Toxic algae blooms in Florida waters from the Keys to Boynton Beach are causing fish to spin themselves to death. Scientists, led by Florida Fish & Wildlife Section Leader Caroline Gorga, are investigating the toxins involved. UF cracks down on student protests

Student protesters advocating for Palestine at the University of Florida now face the risk of suspension for their activities during campus protests.

DeSantis signs two bills

The first mandates disclaimers on certain political ads generated using artificial intelligence, aiming for transparency in digital campaigning. The second bill regulates vape products, addressing concerns over their use and potential health risks. Margie Menzel has the details.

Musician Noan Partly

Following Beyoncé’s genre-defying album release last month, WMNF’s Chris Young sheds light on a local Tampa folk artist who similarly blends genres and challenges conventional norms.

