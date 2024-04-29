The Scoop: Mon. April 29, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Spinning fish linked to algae bloom toxins
UF cracks down on student protests
Student protesters advocating for Palestine at the University of Florida now face the risk of suspension for their activities during campus protests.
DeSantis signs two bills
The first mandates disclaimers on certain political ads generated using artificial intelligence, aiming for transparency in digital campaigning. The second bill regulates vape products, addressing concerns over their use and potential health risks. Margie Menzel has the details.
Musician Noan Partly
Following Beyoncé’s genre-defying album release last month, WMNF’s Chris Young sheds light on a local Tampa folk artist who similarly blends genres and challenges conventional norms.
The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF
The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF