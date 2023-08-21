The Scoop: Mon., August 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Local mayors join voices

The mayors of Tampa, Plant City, and Temple Terrace joined Friday for a panel in Tampa looking for less intrusion on certain local issues from state lawmakers.

Hurricane season

2 disturbances and 3 tropical storms have formed in the tropics and Atlantic and some will likely become hurricanes soon.

Vote by mail

New Florida elections law requires you to register to vote by mail every two years rather than every four years.

COVID-19 deaths

Florida is nearing 90,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 with 85.2 percent of the deaths involving people 60 or older. Data also showed an increase in reported COVID-19 leading to the highest totals in at least 10 weeks.

Donors support abortion clinic

Donors have raised two-thirds of the $193,000 fine that Florida levied against the Center of Orlando for Women. The exorbitant fine stems from a law that requires a patient to have two appointments 24 hours apart in order to get an abortion.

Disney files counterclaim

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has filed a counterclaim in a legal battle with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District after an Orange County circuit judge last month rejected its request to dismiss the case. Disney made a series of allegations, including that the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has breached contracts that Disney entered with the previous board.



