The Scoop: Mon., August 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Gulf Coast hurricane watch

Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for our area as the center of the track of Idalia places it west of Tampa Bay as a Category 3 major hurricane early Wednesday morning before it makes landfall north of us later that day. The most likely area for landfall is from Tallahassee to Sarasota. Storm surge from 4 to 7 (or more) feet is possible in coastal Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties.

Idalia is signaling the possibility of strengthening into a strong category 2 or a major hurricane with landfall expected along the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Residents need to have their preparations completed by Monday evening.

Judicial circuit proposal

Florida is reviewing whether it should merge some of its judicial circuits, which haven’t changed in decades. The proposal is receiving backlash from politicians and attorneys.

Contaminated gasoline

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says fuel purchased after 10 o’clock Saturday morning at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. A list of affected stations, including several BJs, 7-Eleven’s, and some unbranded stations, can be found online at FDACS.gov. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at fdacs.gov.

Racially motivated shooting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has condemned the actions of what he calls a “deranged scumbag” who killed three people in a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville over the weekend.

