The Scoop: Mon., December 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Black History Museum location

State officials are looking at locations for a future Florida Museum of Black History. Sarasota County is gunning for the spot.

Christian Ziegler censured

Yesterday, Christian Ziegler was censured and stripped of his powers as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. This comes amid an investigation of an alleged sexual battery stemming from a relationship involving him and his wife, Bridget Ziegler. No filing of charges has taken place.

University presidents in hot water

Last week, Congress posed a question to Harvard, M.I.T., and University of Pennsylvania’s presidents, asking whether students calling for the genocide of Jews violated their code of conduct. Their answers had them in hot water. Florida University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues’ response was similar to the answers given by the university presidents.

Abortion consent for minors

A state appeals court Friday unanimously upheld a Calhoun County circuit judge’s ruling that blocked a minor from having an abortion without notification and consent of a parent or guardian. Florida voters in 2004 approved a constitutional amendment that cleared the way for the Legislature to pass a law requiring that parents or guardians be notified before minors have abortions.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

