The Scoop: Mon. March 25, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Piney Point spill

A power outage at the Manatee County Piney Point facility caused a spill of 6,000 gallons of untreated wastewater. Staff quickly stopped the discharge, containing it on-site. This incident is reminiscent of a 2021 spill that led to significant algae growth and red tide in Tampa Bay.

Help for residents of St. Pete

St. Petersburg’s new program, reported by WMNF’s Chris Young, aims to alleviate the burden of utility bills for struggling residents. The city announced the allocation of $3 million in federal funds, specifically targeting renters for relief.

USF hunger strike

WMNF’s Jimmy Rosilio reports that after five days, the student hunger strike at the University of South Florida persists in its demand to divest from companies funding Israel. However, both sides remain deadlocked.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

