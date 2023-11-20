The Scoop: Mon., November 20, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Superintendents address education guidelines

As Florida gained national attention for its sweeping legislation on K-12 Education, Tampa Bay superintendents spoke out on how they are tackling issues, including Florida’s controversial voucher program, in their respective counties.

New teacher’s union law

Under a new Florida law, teacher’s unions that don’t collect dues from at least 60 percent of their members risk decertification.

Gasoline prices have fallen

With heavy Thanksgiving travel expected, Floridians could find regular unleaded gas prices at $3 a gallon or less. AAA cited lower gas demand and a decline in oil prices in pushing pump prices down. An estimated 3 million Floridians will travel between Wednesday and Sunday.

Threats to food stamps and WIC

Congress has passed a continuing resolution, putting off a potential government shutdown until early next year. However that threat still looms, and one program that could be impacted is SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. Another vulnerable resource is WIC, the program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

