The Scoop: Mon., November 27, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Death penalty changes in effect

Florida judges and lawyers are grappling with what to do in the wake of the latest change to the state’s ever-evolving death penalty system. The Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law such that the defense has to convince at least five jurors that a life sentence is appropriate instead of just one. Billy Adams III is accused in the shooting death of pregnant 22-year-old Alana Sims. The killing occurred three days after Adams was found not guilty in two fatal shootings in Lutz.

 

Stabbing victims know suspect

Tampa Police officers responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Dr. yesterday morning. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a woman in her 30s and a young teenager. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the teenager was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. At this time detectives are working to determine what led to this incident. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130

 

Student group is suing

Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of South Florida are suing the school and the state. The group is saying their free speech rights are being violated. Last month, the state ordered its twelve public universities to disband chapters of the group for expressing pro-Palestinian views. The ACLU filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of students at the University of Florida. Officials at USF say they have not deactivated the group and are still reviewing the matter.

 

Shooting suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent attending a holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus. One of the men has suffered serious injuries and the others are in stable condition. Murad says the shooting may have been a hate crime.

 

Volusia hurricane repair

Volusia County is accepting applicants for access to a new avenue of state funding for assistance to residents who still need help repairing their homes from last year’s hurricane damages.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

