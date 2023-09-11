The Scoop: Mon., September 11, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Florida Automated Vehicles Summit

The Florida Automated Vehicles Summit took place in Downtown Tampa last week. The conference is a look ahead to the future of transportation.

The future of abortion

The Florida Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday in a case that will likely determine the future of access to abortion.

9/11 memorials

People are gathering today at memorials, firehouses, city halls, and campuses to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Today also marks the 50th anniversary of the military coup that started the brutal, 17-year-long US-backed Pinochet dictatorship in Chile.

Hate crime concerns revived

The motivations of a shooter who targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about hate violence and domestic terrorism. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago.

University tenure changes

The Florida Board of Governors approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ promise to undercut tenure, codifying the state’s new law, Senate Bill 266. It requires tenured faculty members in Florida’s public universities to go through post-tenure review every five years.

National Guard drug program

A state legislative committee has freed up $335,000 for a Florida National Guard program that helps target illegal drugs.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF