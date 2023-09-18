The Scoop: Mon., September 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

New College Interim President Richard Corcoran addressed a crowd during a public forum in West Tampa last Friday regarding his previous experience, the school’s trajectory, and controversies surrounding discrimination accusations at the school.

Nijjah Douglass is facing charges of attempted murder in the first degree. The 16-year-old shot a 15-year-old acquaintance who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and remains in critical condition. Please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411 with any additional information.

The CEO of The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Clara Reynolds, spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Café about suicide prevention and awareness. You can watch this full interview and find links to more resources on our website wmnf.org.

Accusations of money laundering and bribery among other felony charges are what Miami commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla can expect to face in a case that involves shell companies and lobbyists influencing political committees.

