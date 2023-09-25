The Scoop: Mon., September 25, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Rays Stadium cost

Last week the Tampa Bay Rays announced plans to build a new $1.3 billion dollar stadium in St. Petersburg if the team can convince the St. Petersburg City Council and the Pinellas County Commission to pay for about half of it. St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd spoke with Mitch Perry on WMNF’s The Skinny about the cost to taxpayers. You can hear this full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

Commission Chair’s trump ties

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed four new members to the Florida Election Commission. The newly appointed Chair, Chad Mizelle, has ties to former president Donald Trump.

FL UAW joins strike

Central Florida United Auto Workers recently joined the strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Florida leads book bans

Florida now leads the country in book-banning cases according to a report released last Thursday by the free-expression advocacy group PEN America. A junior at the Academy for Advanced Academics in Miami recently founded a club for reading banned books.

CCP-tied schools denied funds

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced the suspension of school choice vouchers for four schools that they say have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party. DeSantis had signed SB 846 to prohibit any school affiliated with what he has designated a foreign country of concern from participating in Florida’s school choice scholarship programs.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF