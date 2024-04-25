Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thu., April 25, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Air quality

A new report shows improvements in air quality nationwide. But, WMNF’s Chris Young reports that despite seeing improvements, the Tampa Bay area still faces air quality issues.

Trans woman beaten to death

Police in Miami have arrested a man who they say used a pipe to beat a trans woman to death while she was sleeping outside of the Miami City Ballet. They say that surveillance shows 53-year-old Gregory Gibert, who was out on probation, sitting on a bench next to 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dospasso by the entrance to the Miami City Ballet when he picked up a pipe and began hitting her with it. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into a Miami-Dade County Jail.

Florida insurance law is being skirted

A Florida law that bars executives from failed insurance companies from being hired for similar roles in other insurance companies without first proving they weren’t the reason for the prior failure, is being put to the test. former insurance commissioner, Kevin McCarty, says the reason so many insurers are hiring executives from failed companies without getting permission feels like a “middle finger” to state regulators.

Doris Ross Reddick obituary

Doris Ross Reddick, the first black woman to serve on, and chair, the Hillsborough County School Board has passed away. Doris Reddick was a long-time educator who worked in Hillsborough County schools for decades as a teacher and assistant principal.

Orlando Police kill a suspect

Orlando Police shot and killed an attempted murder suspect last night during a traffic stop. While Police Chief Eric Smith didn’t name the motorist he did say that the suspect fired first. Chief Smith also said they don’t know how many times the suspect fired at them, whether it was 1 or more. The suspect was pulled over after officers ran his plates and saw that the owner of the car was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated stalking. Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, and the officer that fired multiple shots at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

