The Scoop: Thurs., August 24, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Bathrooms at Florida colleges
Florida education officials voted to approve a new rule requiring students and employees to use the bathroom corresponding to their sex assigned at birth. The rules apply to schools in the Florida College System.
Pinellas SunRunner
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority voted to charge a full fare of $2.25 for the SunRunner bus route. Their board met yesterday to hear from residents about a bus line that has offered free rides to everyone in the area for nearly a year.
Voting Districts
A judge will hear a lawsuit challenging new congressional districts approved last year by the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis. The new map re-drew a north Florida district so that it no longer includes a majority of Black voters. A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ordering Alabama to re-draw its Congressional districts could mean that Florida might face a similar fate.
Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.
