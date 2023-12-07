Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs., December 6, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

University presidents criticize government interference

The American Association of University Professors released a report criticizing political interference in Florida’s higher-education system, taking issue with several laws signed by DeSantis in 2022, including changes to tenure reviews for faculty members and requiring universities to periodically change accreditors.

 

PEN America says Florida drives culture wars

Last month, the free expression group PEN America analyzed Florida’s history of culture war laws. The report argues that legislation in Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis is driving a conservative view of free speech across the country.                       

 

Calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign

The chair of the Sarasota School Board is calling for the resignation of her colleague Bridget Ziegler as investigators consider an allegation of sexual assault of another woman by her husband.

 

14-year-old charged with Ybor murder

The 14-year-old boy arrested on weapons charges in connection to a Ybor City shooting now faces second-degree murder with a firearm. The teen also faces charges of Attempted Aggravated Battery and Attempted Murder.

 

Kratom deaths

More than 580 people in Florida have died from kratom-related overdoses during the past decade. Most of the deaths were caused by a fatal mixture of kratom and at least one other substance.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

