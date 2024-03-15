The Scoop: Fri., March 15, 2024 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida’s Haiti response

Two advocacy groups joined Democratic State Representative Dotie Joseph (Miami) yesterday in questioning Florida’s response to unrest in Haiti.

Effect of heat on health

Last year was the hottest year on record. WMNF’s Chris Young tells us a new report spotlights the effects of extreme heat on health, especially for disadvantaged communities.

New Florida education rule

A new state Department of Education rule overhaul could lead to changes in the way school districts report how they will provide lessons on topics such as U.S. history, history about the Holocaust, and also African American history.

January 6th fugitives

According to a court filing this week, federal prosecutors say a network of supporters has helped fugitives from Florida evade capture while facing charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Florida Poly president

A search committee for a new Florida Polytechnic University president is nearing the selection of finalists for the job. President Randy Avent announced last year that he has plans to leave his position in July and return to the faculty after taking leave.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

