The Scoop: Thurs., November 16, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Students could lose scholarships

Senate and House Republicans in Tallahassee filed identical bills yesterday that could allow financial penalties for state university and college students backing what they say are “foreign terrorist” groups, such as Hamas. The bills would prevent students from being eligible for such things as state grants and financial aid tuition assistance. The bills do not define what constitutes a violation.

Florida’s prison system

A new report says Florida’s prison system is unsustainable without the infusion of billions of dollars for renovations, staffing support, and at least one new prison. 3 different scenarios were outlined that would either modernize, manage, or mitigate the problems in its prisons. The estimated costs over 20 years could be from $6 billion to $12 billion.

Floridians kicked off Medicaid rolls

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program has dropped by more than 670,000 people since the end of a federal public-health emergency. A potential class-action lawsuit continues about the state’s handling of the issue.

Former Manatee administrator in hot water

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has recommended that criminal charges be filed against former County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. The complaints allege violations of Florida’s public records, theft, and notary laws.

Wet weather in Florida

The low over the Gulf of Mexico doused South Florida yesterday. The flash flood risk moves northward today. If a severe thunderstorm threatens the area, seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

