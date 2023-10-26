Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs., October 26, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Mass shooting suspect at large

At least 22 people are dead and dozens more wounded in a mass shooting overnight in Lewiston, Maine and the suspected gunman is still at large. Last night’s shooting was the 565th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

 

Possible radioactive leak

Officials say data indicates a potential liner tear in an active phosphogypsum stack in Polk County may have released radioactive process water. Mosaic categorizes this as a “critical condition” event.  This is the same property at which a massive sinkhole opened in 2016, allowing some 215 million gallons of contaminated water to seep into Florida’s aquifer.

 

Union reaches agreement

Striking UAW workers say they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that still needs to be approved by Ford’s 57,000 UAW members. The deal includes a 25% wage increase over the next four years with enhanced retirement benefits.

 

Banned book distribution

Florida is one of the top states in the nation for book bans in schools. One initiative is sending banned books to Floridians for free.

 

Centennial anniversary

The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club is turning 100 years old. The celebration includes this week’s International Shuffleboard Association World Championships.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

