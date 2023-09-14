The Scoop: Thurs., September 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Higher education faculty concerned

A survey of higher education faculty members found concerns about the climate of higher education in Florida. UFF president, Andrew Gothard, spoke about the survey on WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch the full interview on our website.

No COVID-19 protections

New CDC data shows Florida counties leading the nation in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared that Florida will not be issuing any protective measures, such as mask mandates. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo advised healthy adults under the age of 65 not to get the new Covid-19 booster, directly contradicting CDC recommendations.

Childcare funds may expire

A nonprofit is warning that billions of dollars in federal childcare funds will expire at the end of the month but a newly introduced bill could restore that funding.

Port Manatee oil spill

After being contaminated with oil from an unknown source, more than 19,000 gallons of water near the mouth of Tampa Bay have been 99% cleaned up. The tense situation has caused a shake-up in Port Authority leadership. Blame fell on ousted former chairman and Commissioner George Kruse for not communicating quickly enough about the situation.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

