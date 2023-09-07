The Scoop: Thurs., September 7, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Lakewood Ranch legal battle

A couple is fighting a plan for thousands of new homes to be built as part of an expansion of Lakewood Ranch near their rural neighborhood in Sarasota County. They have taken legal action and are awaiting a decision from the courts.

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is whirling through open waters as forecasters warn it could develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by early tomorrow and become the first Category 5 hurricane of the Atlantic season. Lee’s projected path takes it near the northeast Caribbean, not making landfall.

U.S. Open players battle heat

The heat and humidity are so bad in New York this week that a tennis pro warned that a player could die during the U.S. Open tournament. The tournament continues today.

Abortion decriminalized

Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The high court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code as that violates women’s rights. The federal public health service and all federal health institutions must offer abortion to anyone who requests it.

New Rolling Stones album

The Rolling Stones are back! The band is releasing “Hackney Diamonds” on October 20th, its first album of new songs in 18 years. The record features guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. It also features Charlie Watts, the stalwart Stones drummer of almost six decades.

Freddie Mercury’s auction

The interest in a Sotheby’s auction of Freddie Mercury’s personal belongings is so intense that even the “cheap” stuff is selling for much more than estimated. The snake bangle Mercury wore in the Bohemian Rhapsody video marks a new record for the highest price paid for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

