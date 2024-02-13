The Scoop: Tues., February 13, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Supreme Court denies expedited review

The Florida Supreme Court rejected a request to expedite a challenge to the congressional redistricting plan implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

HB 1

A State Senate committee is set to review a House proposal, HB 1, aimed at prohibiting children under 16 from using social media.

Lab-grown meat

Voted 9-to-3 to approve the bill (HB 1071) that prohibits the sale of lab-grown meat in the state and prevents local governments from regulating electric vehicle charging stations.

Comparative report on Tampa Bay

University of South Florida researchers, in collaboration with Tampa Bay Partnership, have released a report comparing Tampa Bay to similar metropolitan areas.

4,000 policy increase

The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation concluded the last week with over 1.1 million policies, reflecting an increase of nearly 4,000 policies compared to the previous week.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

