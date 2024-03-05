The Scoop: Tue., March 5, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Court rejects “Stop WOKE Act”

A federal appeals court rejected restrictions laid out by Governor DeSantis in his Stop WOKE Act. The decision came yesterday as a panel of three judges ruled that the restrictions laid out by DeSantis and other republican lawmakers would violate the First Amendment. The restrictions in the Stop WOKE Act were related to race-related issues in workplace training.

Business groups want wetlands ruling reversed

Powerful business groups and major companies in Florida are urging a federal judge to approve a stay of the ruling that sided with environmental groups over who gets the authority to approve projects involving the wetlands.

Florida Senate passes revised social media bill

A revised version of the previous social media bill will now prohibit children 13 and under from having some social media accounts. The new revisions give parents more say in what their child is allowed to see online but are warned to still be cautious of what their child sees. A minimum age of 14 is now needed to have a social media account according to the new amendment.

Police Oversight Board Preemption

The Florida Legislature has voted to reduce civilian oversight of law enforcement or correctional officers. This measure will preempt the authority of local governments when it comes to police misconduct.

DeSantis appoints Glen Gilzean

There are concerns that the decision by DeSantis to run elections in a large county is motivated by politics. Glen Gilzean has been appointed by DeSantis to fill the remainder of Bill Cowles’ term as supervisor of elections for Orange County.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

