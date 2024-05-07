The Scoop: Tues. May 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Deputy involved shooting

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister reported a deputy-involved shooting, assuring the public that no deputies were harmed and there was no ongoing threat to safety.

Are new rules enough to protect pelicans?

Last summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission implemented new regulations for anglers on the Sunshine Skyway Pier to prevent pelicans from getting tangled. However, according to WMNF’s Chris Young, an advocacy group claims that rules are not being upheld.

Hurricane preparedness week

Meteorologist Megan Borowski discusses the importance of understanding forecast information during hurricane preparedness week. She explains the significance of alerts for various hazards and advises focusing on local alerts rather than solely relying on the cone forecast graphic, which only shows the potential track of the storm’s center.

Congressional districts

The Florida House and Senate are urging the state Supreme Court to uphold a congressional redistricting plan amid a legal battle. The plan, pushed through by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, relocated a North Florida district to the Jacksonville area, leading to all seats being won by White Republicans in subsequent elections. Voting-rights groups argue the plan violates the Fair Districts Amendment of 2010 by diminishing minority representation.

Burn ban in Sarasota County

Sarasota County has implemented a burn ban due to heightened fire risks resulting from local drought conditions. The ban covers all outdoor burning, except for permitted activities in unincorporated areas and the City of Sarasota. Exceptions include small-scale cooking on barbecue grills or pits and other authorized burns.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF