The Scoop: Tues., August 1, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Dash ride-hailing service coming to Tampa

The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced a new ride service funded by existing revenue sources beginning in October. This announcement comes a couple of years after the Downtowner service was shuttered due to funding issues.

Bipartisan concerns over new history standards

Both conservative and liberal voices are concerned about the wording of two parts of Florida’s new Black History standards. While critics call on Gov. DeSantis’ administration to change the language, the governor doubles down in his defense of the wording.

Students and teachers weary about new restrictions

New rules reinforcing laws restricting discussion of and instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom have been released by The Florida Board of Education. LGBTQ+ students are anxiously wondering what the new school year has in store for them.

Crime spree results in injuries and arrest

The Tampa Police Department responded to a carjacking that took place yesterday afternoon on the 2300 block of W. Hillsborough Avenue. Lavonn Daniels reportedly assaulted two women before taking a car, fleeing the area, and was arrested after police say he committed additional crimes in the area. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. Daniels admitted to the offense and was charged with armed carjacking, aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm, and grand theft.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

