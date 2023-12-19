The Scoop: Tues., December 19, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Inmate numbers climb in Florida

The number inmates in Florida is expected to increase in the coming years. The prison population plummetted early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill would discourage environmental challenges

A bill filed in both the state senate and house in early December would force environmental groups to pay up to $50,000 in legal fees if they lose their challenges to state environmental permits.

Gas prices down

Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since January of 2021 as a result of strong domestic gas supplies and low oil prices. The average price per gallon in Florida is about 2 dollars and 86 cents, lower than the national average which is over 3 dollars.

Children removed from Medicaid

Florida received a letter yesterday from the U-S Department of Health and Human Services concerning about the large share of children the state has removed from its Medicaid program.

Citizens Property Insurance grows

Citizens may allow seven private insurers to assume a number of thier policies in a decision this week. Citizens has become the largest property insurance company in the state. Private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF