The Scoop: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida elections bill

The Florida House recently introduced a significant elections bill that includes several key provisions.

Teaching kids about communism

A bill in the Florida legislature, which mandates the history of communism in the state’s student curriculum, is advancing rapidly through both chambers.

THC limits in hemp products

Florida legislation aims to establish guidelines and regulations for the sale of cannabis products, marking a step forward in the state’s regulatory framework for the cannabis industry.

Fatal crash in St.Pete

In South St. Pete a woman was struck by a car around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and Grove Street, resulting in her death.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kerilyn Kwiatkowski

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF