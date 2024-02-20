Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
 Florida elections bill

The Florida House recently introduced a significant elections bill that includes several key provisions.

Teaching kids about communism

A bill in the Florida legislature, which mandates the history of communism in the state’s student curriculum, is advancing rapidly through both chambers.

THC limits in hemp products

Florida legislation aims to establish guidelines and regulations for the sale of cannabis products, marking a step forward in the state’s regulatory framework for the cannabis industry.

Fatal crash in St.Pete

In South St. Pete a woman was struck by a car around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and Grove Street, resulting in her death.

 

 

