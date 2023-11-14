Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues., November 14, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Virus research at USF

The US Department of Agriculture is funding research at the University of South Florida to investigate viruses like the one that causes COVID-19. The 3 million dollar grant will allow researchers to study how viruses spread between wildlife and humans.

 

Legal fees imposed on UF

A federal judge has awarded more than $372,000 in legal fees to attorneys who represented professors in a lawsuit against the University of Florida over being able to serve as expert witnesses in court cases.

 

Special session bills passed into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills into law passed during a special legislative session last week. One expands state sanctions against Iran, a key backer of Hamas. Two other bills carried a total price tag of $462 million. Wide-ranging bill HB 1C bolsters hurricane preparedness and recovery funding. Bill HB 7C sets funds aside for security for individuals and organizations vulnerable to hate crimes. School voucher eligibility has also been expanded.

 

Florida leaves ALA

Public libraries will no longer be allowed to participate in the American Library Association’s grant projects according to a new ruling in Florida. The rule change comes while conservatives criticize the group’s stance on book bans. The association says that they’ve awarded over 250 thousand dollars to the state’s libraries since 2021.

 

Worker’s compensation rate decrease

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said yesterday it has approved an overall 15.1 percent rate decrease, which will take effect in January, matching the percent decrease requested in August by the National Council on Compensation Insurance.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

